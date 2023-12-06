December 06, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka Government has ordered setting up of special courts to hear the case pertaining to the murder of writer M.M. Kalaburgi and journalist Gauri (Gowri) Lankesh.

On December 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued directions to take urgent action in this regard, and cited the requests from the respective families for the same.

While senior writer and a doyen of Kannada research M.M. Kalburgi was killed on August 30, 2015, at his residence in Dharwad, police filed a chargesheet in 2018-19.

“Though evidence proceedings of the family have been completed, hearing in the court has continued. The wife of the late writer, Umadevi, has requested setting up of special court as enough time has passed by. Directions have been issued to take urgent steps in this regard,” according to a statement from the Chief Minister, which was released to the media on December 6.

With respect to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh on September 5, 2017, the special investigation team has arrested 18 accused, collected 1,200 items of evidence, and 500 various evidences of proof and testimonies, that have been submitted to the court as part of the chargesheet, according to a separate instruction from the Chief Minister. While the court had started the hearing in the case in July 2022, the case is progressing at a slow pace due to other cases pending before the court, it added.

“The deceased’s sister Kavitha Lankesh has requested setting up of a special court and a full-time judge to hear the case. It has been directed to take urgent steps in this regard,” according to the instruction from the CM.