Karnataka CM meets PM Modi

August 03, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Mr. Siddaramaiah met Mr. Modi in the Parliament complex. This is his first meeting with the Prime Minister since becoming the Chief Minister in May 2023.

“Met PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi at Sansad Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed about various issues,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Several Karnataka leaders greeted Mr. Siddaramaiah on his 76th birthday on Thursday. In 2022, he celebrated his 75th birthday at Davangere.

