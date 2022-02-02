State Budget: Karnataka CM likely to leave for Delhi on February 3

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to meet MPs from Karnataka and lawyers representing the State in inter-State water disputes; he did not respond to questions on Cabinet expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to leave for New Delhi on February 3 to meet MPs from Karnataka and lawyers representing the State in inter-State water disputes.

The Chief Minister is also expected to meet Union Ministers and Central leaders of the BJP during his visit to the national capital.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on February 2, the Chief Minister said it has been a practice to meet all the MPs from the State before the budget.

“Time is being fixed for this meeting. I am also set to meet legal counsels representing the State in inter-State water disputes. In all probability, I may leave for Delhi on February 3,” Mr. Bommai said.

He would start pre-budget preparations on February 7, which would include department-wise meetings. The State budget would be formulated department-wise. “The State-wise allocations made by the Centre would be released in two days,” he said.

The size of the State budget would be decided based on the loans and grants provided in the Union Budget. “Once it is available, we will assess which schemes have been continued, which are the new schemes, and what is the ratio of funds (of State and Centre) for these schemes. Based on this, along with grants in aid and loans provided by the Centre, we will have to decide our budget,” Mr. Bommai said.

Karnataka was expecting additional allocation of capital outlay of ₹3,000 crore from the Centre in 2022-23.

The Chief Minister did not respond to questions on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.