Karnataka CM launches registration for ‘Yuva Nidhi’ in Bengaluru

The scheme aims to provide monthly allowances to unemployed degree and diploma holders.

December 26, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil launching Yuva Nidhi Scheme at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil launching Yuva Nidhi Scheme at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 26 launched the registration of the fifth and last poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ in Bengaluru offering unemployment assistance to graduates and diploma holders.

The government will begin the distribution of allowances on January 12, the day when national youth day is celebrated to mark Swamy Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

The scheme offers monetary assistance of Rs 3,000 to the graduates and Rs 1,500 to the diploma holders who passed in the 2022-23 academic year.

The money would be given to those who do not get a job even after completion of 180 days from the date of passing of the degree/diploma, officials said, adding that the candidates are required to prove domicile of Karnataka for a minimum of six years.

The unemployment allowance would be given for a period of two years from the date of announcement of the result or till he/she becomes employed/self-employed whichever is earlier.

The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

(With inputs from PTI)

