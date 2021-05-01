Karnataka CM launches fourth phase COVID-19 vaccination

Health K. Sudhakar had announced a day before that vaccination for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years will not take off on May 1.

Although Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had asked people not to turn up at vaccination centres from May 1 for vaccination, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on May 1 symbolically launched the drive at a government hospital.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the fourth phase will begin in stages as there was no confirmation on when the manufacturers will start supply of the vaccine.

However, on May 1, he said the State had one lakh doses and had received three lakh doses from the centre. “We have four lakh doses and will start vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group till this stock lasts. By then we will get more stocks,” he said.

“We have also placed an order for two crore vaccine doses and made the payment. We have 3.26 crore people in this group,” he added.

“The State has so far vaccinated 96.35 lakh people. If all eligible beneficiaries in the fourth phase are covered, a major chunk of the State’s population will be vaccinated.”

The CM said the ongoing drive for those aged 45 years and above will continue simultaneously.

Meanwhile, four branches of Apollo Hospitals in the State — Jayanagar, Bannerghatta Road, Sheshadripuram and Mysuru — have started the fourth phase vaccination from today.

Govindaiah Yateesh, Head of Administration, Apollo Jayanagar, said they received some stock from vendors on April 30 morning and had opened up alots for 100 people in each branch.