Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy says he will seek trust vote

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said in the House that he would seek a trust vote.

“In the light of various developments, I have deciding on seeking a trust vote,” said the Chief Minister. He sought time from the Speaker to do the same.

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature began on July 12, even as the State is gripped by a political crisis, with 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs submitting their resignations. A case related to the resignations is pending before the Supreme Court. The court heard the case on July 12 and adjourned it to July 16.