Bommai in Delhi: Karnataka CM seeks national project status for Upper Bhadra Project

High-powered steering committee for implementation of national projects would take up the proposal on December 6

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on December 2 in New Delhi and urged the Centre to declare the Upper Bhadra Project a national project.

“Mr. Shekhawat gave a positive response. The high-powered steering committee for implementation of national projects would take up the proposal at its next meeting on December 6,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons after the meeting.

The committee functions under the jurisdiction of the Central Water Commission of the Jal Shakti Ministry. The Upper Bhadra Project will ensure irrigation of around 2.25 lakh hectares in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts with around 19 tmcft of water.

The project also envisages filling up more than 350 tanks using 10.8 tmcft of water, along with augmenting the capacity of Vani Vilas reservoir.

Krishna water

The Chief Minister appealed to Mr. Shekhawat to give directions to the department to issue a gazette notification on sharing of Krishna river water.

On November 29, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh submitted in the Supreme Court that Karnataka had not been forthcoming for the past 14 years about how much Krishna river water it has diverted.

Karnataka has sought the vacation of a November 16, 2011 order of the Supreme Court stopping the Centre from publishing in the official gazette the final order of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II (KWDT) pronounced in December 2010, allocating the river’s water to Karnataka, erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The KWDT had modified its final order and report on November 29, 2013 to allot surplus water to Karnataka, Maharashtra and the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh while preserving the allocation of 2,130 TMC already made amongst them.

A bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud posted the case for December 13.

River linking

Mr. Bommai appealed to Mr. Shekhawat not to grant clearance for a detailed project report on interlinking Cauvery, Mahadayi, and Krishna rivers without the consent of Karnataka.

The Chief Minister formally registered Karnataka’s opposition to Tamil Nadu’s river linking project, which proposes to utilise surplus water from the Cauvery basin.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Karnataka Government’s proposal to develop a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagaram district, and has even filed a petition in the Supreme Court.