Karnataka CM hints at tougher curbs

Meeting on COVID-19 to be held today

In the light of rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has convened a high-level meeting here on Monday.

The cases in the State has been on the rise in the last fortnight with the detection of many clusters.

Besides, neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala are also reporting higher cases, which has raised fears of a second wave in the State due to limited restriction on inter-State movement.

‘No plan for lockdown’

Mr. Yediyurappa on Sunday also appealed to the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and cooperate with the government to contain the spread. “If the public wishes not to face tough measures such as lockdown or curfew, it should cooperate with the government,” he warned.

“We have no proposal to impose lockdown now. But if the cases increase in the coming days, circumstances could take us towards imposing curfew or a lockdown,” he said.

The Chief Minister indicated that restrictions could be imposed on the movement of people from Maharashtra. He also hinted at re-imposing curbs on the number of people attending marriage and other functions.

The meeting is likely to be attended by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, and Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar among others.

Sources in Chief Minister’s office said that the discussion would revolve around implementing some tough measures to contain the spread.