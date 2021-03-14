Karnataka CM hints at tougher curbs

In the light of rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has convened a high-level meeting here on Monday.
The cases in the State has been on the rise in the last fortnight with the detection of many clusters.
Besides, neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala are also reporting higher cases, which has raised fears of a second wave in the State due to limited restriction on inter-State movement.
‘No plan for lockdown’
Mr. Yediyurappa on Sunday also appealed to the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and cooperate with the government to contain the spread. “If the public wishes not to face tough measures such as lockdown or curfew, it should cooperate with the government,” he warned.
“We have no proposal to impose lockdown now. But if the cases increase in the coming days, circumstances could take us towards imposing curfew or a lockdown,” he said.
The Chief Minister indicated that restrictions could be imposed on the movement of people from Maharashtra. He also hinted at re-imposing curbs on the number of people attending marriage and other functions.
The meeting is likely to be attended by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, and Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar among others.
Sources in Chief Minister’s office said that the discussion would revolve around implementing some tough measures to contain the spread.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath