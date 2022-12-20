Karnataka CM has taken up case of former Ministers K. S. Eshwarappa, Ramesh Jarkiholi with BJP high command

December 20, 2022 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that they are right in wanting to return to the Cabinet in the wake of both getting clearance with regard to the legal issues that caused their departure from the council of ministers

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and K.S. Eshwarappa during the Assembly session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: P K Badiger

Seeking to downplay the absence of former Ministers K. S. Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi staying away from the winter session of the Karnataka legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he is in touch with them.

“Their absence should not be seen as a boycott of the session,” the Chief Minister told reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 20.

He maintained that they are right in wanting to return to the Cabinet in the wake of both getting clearance with regard to the legal issues that caused their departure from the council of ministers. He had raised their issues with the BJP leadership during his recent visit to Delhi, and the central leaders had responded positively.

At the same time, the Chief Minister said there are issues that he needed to discuss them them in person.

