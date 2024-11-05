GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka CM has invited former US president Barack Obama for centenary of Gandhiji visiting Belagavi

We want to make it a global event, says the minister

Published - November 05, 2024 03:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Former U.S. president Barack Obama

| Photo Credit: Cathal McNaughton

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has initiated correspondence with the office of Barack Obama, former President of the United States, to invite him for the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi, according to H. K. Patil, Minister and chairperson of the centenary celebrations committee. Mahatma Gandhi chaired the 39th session of the Indian National Congress in Belagavi in 1924. It was the only session he chaired.

“The committee felt that Mr Obama should be invited as he has publicly praised Gandhiji as a leader of the world. We have asked him to speak at a joint session of the State Assembly to be held in Belagavi. We have asked him to either attend the winter session in the last week of December, or give us a date anywhere between January and October 2025. We are waiting for his response,” Mr Patil said in Belagavi on November 5.

The government of Karnataka had constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of H.K. Patil, to oversee the celebrations.

Also, the Congress party had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of former CM Veerappa Moily for the occasion.

“There is no dearth of funds for the committee. The CM has allotted ₹25 crore as an indicative budget for the celebrations, and has promised to provide more if need be,” Mr Patil said.

“The 39th session of the Indian National Congress in Belagavi was important as it increased the vigour of the independence struggle. We want to make it a global event. We want to showcase Gandhi’s India to the world. We want to recreate the historical memories of the session and Belagavi. A meaningful celebration will be held in consultation with Gandhians, and citizens concerned,” the Minister said.

