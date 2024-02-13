ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM felicitates Australian Open doubles title winner Rohan Bopanna, announces cash prize of ₹50 lakh

February 13, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bopanna was accompanied by his family during the meeting with the CM on February 13

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of tennis player Rohan Bopanna watch him being felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on February 13, 2024. Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men’s doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden after a win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated tennis player Rohan Bopanna for winning the men’s doubles Australian Open title and announced a prize of ₹50 lakh.

Bopanna was accompanied by his family during the meeting on February 13 with the CM who was accompanied by Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S. Thangadagi, and his political secretary Govindaraju.

On social media platform X, Mr Siddaramaiah posted: “Met and congratulated Rohan Bopanna, who won the men’s doubles title of Australian Open tennis tournament and announced a prize of ₹50 lakh.”

Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men’s doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden after a win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.

