HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka CM, Dy.CM holds meeting with party leaders to select candidates for Council polls in June next year

September 08, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday held a meeting with Congress party leaders for selection of candidates for elections to six Legislative Council seats to be held in June 2024.

Elections to three seats each of Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies would be held in June 2024. Byelections to the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency too is likely to be held in June next year. The seat was vacant following the resignation of Puttanna, who contested the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and was defeated.

Sources said the byelections would not be held to the Graduates’ constituency since the term would end in June 2024. The seat was vacant following the resignations of former MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who recently joined the Congress. Mr. Manjunath too contested the Assembly polls and was defeated.

The candidates for seven seats would be announced after collecting opinions from legislators, DCC office-bearers, and ticket aspirants, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has asked ticket aspirants to Council seats to deposit ₹2 lakh along with the application fee of ₹5,000 in the form of Demand Draft.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.