Karnataka CM distributes title deeds to beneficiaries in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts

Title deeds were handed over to eligible beneficiaries under Sections 94 (C) and 94 (CC) Karnataka Land Reforms Act 1964, for regularisation of unauthorised construction of houses on government land

March 21, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing a public meeting of beneficiaries of government schemes in Madikeri on March 18, 2023.

The Karnataka government distributed title deeds to eligible beneficiaries in Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts under Sections 94 (C) and 94 (CC) Karnataka Land Reforms Act 1964, for regularisation of unauthorised construction of houses on government land.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai symbolically distributed title deeds to a few beneficiaries at a function organised on March 20 in Bengaluru, in the presence of Revenue Minister R. Ashok, BJP MLAs and officials. He said that, in total, 3 lakh title deeds have been distributed to eligible beneficiaries.

More than 1.50 lakh title deeds have been distributed to families residing in Lambani Tandas, Kurubara Hatti, Gollara Hatti. About 1.54 lakh title deeds have been distributed to families in rural areas, he said.

Under Section 90 (CC) of Land Reforms Act, Mr Bommai said 1.72 lakh title deeds have been distributed, and houses have been constructed.

‘Encroached land’ of coffee plantations have been given on contract to 40,000 planters. More than one lakh acres of ‘deemed forests’ have been given to farmers for cultivation of crops.

