Karnataka CM discharged after COVID-19 treatment

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning.

He is likely to remain in home isolation for the next few days.

He had tested positive last Friday and was admitted to Manipal Hospital with fever and other mild symptoms. He had participated in the all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala virtually from the hospital.

It was the second time he had contracted the infection. He had tested positive for the first time in August 2020. Mr. Yediyurappa had received the first dose of vaccination.

Speaking to reporters after discharge, he said COVID-19 situation was worsening in the State and it was important for people to follow protocols strictly. "I request people of Karnataka to not venture out of their houses unnecessarily. We have reached a point where it is hard to control the spread of the virus. Please cooperate," he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said he had been constantly in touch with officers and ministerial colleagues and the issue will be discussed further in the Cabinet meeting this evening. He has already asked all district in-charge ministers to go their respective districts and monitor the situation closely.