Karnataka CM directs MLAs, district in-charge ministers to launch Shakti scheme in their jurisdiction on June 11

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the scheme would benefit 50% of the State’s population.

June 09, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Chief Minister directed ministers and legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches all eligible beneficiaries, regardless of their caste, religion and class. 

The Chief Minister directed ministers and legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches all eligible beneficiaries, regardless of their caste, religion and class.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, June 9, directed all district in-charge ministers and MLA’s to launch Shakti — the scheme allowing women to travel for free in State–run road transport corporations (RTCs) in their jurisdiction on June 11.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the scheme would benefit 50% of the population. “This is first of the five guarantee schemes announced in the Congress manifesto, to be launched for the people of Karnataka. The Shakti scheme has brought relief to the women of the State who are in distress due to price hike and inflation. The State government is implementing all guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power, despite the fact that it requires huge fund mobilisation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also directed ministers and legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches all eligible beneficiaries, regardless of their caste, religion and class. According to a release by the Chief Minister Office, Mr. Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme in Bengaluru while the ministers and legislators will simultaneously launch the scheme in their respective districts and constituencies, .

