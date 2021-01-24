Karnataka CM directs Deputy Commissioners to stop illegal mining

Hassan

24 January 2021 23:58 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to stop all forms of illegal mining in their districts.

Speaking to presspersons at the Shivamogga helipad, he said, “I have not said that illegal mining will be regularised. Those into mining have to seek permission with all the relevant documents. The officials concerned will inspect the spot and take further action as per the law. Illegal activities will not be entertained.”

There are reports of illegal mining in different places in the State. “The mining at Baby Betta in Mandya district could impact the KRS. I have instructed officials to stop the illegal mining immediately,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said development works required jelly and sand, but their extraction and transportation should be as per the law. “I have instructed officers not to trouble people who have been extracting materials by adopting traditional methods and not harming the environment,” he claimed.