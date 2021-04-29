Ensure judicious usage of beds, ventilators, Remdesivir, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru

29 April 2021 15:13 IST

Yediyurappa also tells district authorities to strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines

Following reports of shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take steps to ensure timely oxygen supply to hospitals. He also asked hospitals to conduct an audit of oxygen and Remdesivir vials.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure judicious usage of oxygenated beds, ventilators, and Remdesivir, which should be given only to the needy.

Mr. Yediyurappa held a videoconference with district in-charge Ministers, DCs, CEOs of zilla panchayats, and Superintendents of Police and took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Augmenting supply

The oxygen generating plant in Mysuru has five units out of which only two are functioning. To augment the supply of oxygen, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner was directed to take steps to get the remaining three units repaired at the earliest.

The government has asked the DCs to cooperate with the neighbouring districts in case of a shortage of oxygen. The district administration has been directed to take up preventive measures to contain COVID-19 on priority.

Noting laxity in the execution of government guidelines in some districts, the Chief Minister asked the DCs to strictly implement guidelines and to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The Chief Minister asked the DCs to set up COVID care centres on priority, wherever necessary. Funds have been released to the DCs and they were asked to distribute medical kits to the infected who are in home isolation. Teams should be formed to monitor the health condition of such patients.

Task forces

The meeting decided to set up task forces in taluks and gram panchayats to take care of infected people. During the meeting, the government told the district authorities to focus on testing of symptomatic people. The results of the tests must be given within 24 hours. All backlogs should be cleared soon, he said.

In case of a shortage of personnel, the DCs were told to take the services of human resources from various departments to manage the situation.

The Chief Minister directed the DCs to take steps to ensure uninterrupted and smooth operation of agricultural and industrial activities.