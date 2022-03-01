Karnataka CM calls family of student killed in Ukraine

March 01, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the bereaved family of contacting the MEA to ensure the family gets the mortal remains of Naveen

A file photo of students from Karnataka stranded at Kharkiv in Ukraine, which is facing an attack by neighbour Russia. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An Indian student lost his life in shelling at Kharkiv on March 1. The student has been identified as Naveen S. Gyanagoudar, from Chalageri in Karnataka. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a tweet, confirmed the death of the student. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the death of the student and spoke to his father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar over the phone. He assured the bereaved family of contacting the MEA to ensure the family gets the mortal remains of Naveen. Mr. Gyanagoudar recalled his telephone conversation with Naveen earlier in the day. He would speak to his son at least three times every day. Deputy Commissioner of Haveri district Sanjay Shettennavar has sent a team to Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk in the district.



