Karnataka CM Bommai says Phase 2 of Namma Metro will be completed before 2024

January 03, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the metro work on Ballari Road. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Phase 2 of Namma Metro will be completed before 2024.

Speaking after launching the booth vijaya abhiyan of the BJP at Shivajinagar here, he said that while Phase 2 of Namma Metro will be completed before 2024, the work on the ₹26,000-crore Phase 3 works will be launched soon after approval is received from the Centre.

He also said that the tender process for the Peripheral Ring Road would be completed soon and the work on Cauvery 5th Stage will be completed.

Listing out the BJP’s development works for Bengaluru, he said that the foundation stone has been laid for the ₹15,000 crore suburban railway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To ensure overall development of the city, ₹8,000 crore has been provided under the Nagarothana scheme.

“The Congress had kept Shivajinagar as a slum. Our government has ensured that the area is developed. The booth committees should highlight these.”

