Karnataka CM Bommai gets pat on back from BJP high command

08 August 2021 23:58 IST

The Basavaraj Bommai government in the State has got its first pat on the back from the BJP high command, with party national organising general secretary B.L. Santhosh hailing it for issuing an order on implementing the New Education Policy from this year.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mr. Santhosh said, “Karnataka government issues the order on implementing NEP-2020 in the State from this year itself.” He pointed out that the State government had formed a committee headed by former Chief Secretary S.V. Ranganath to look into the issue.

Hailing the measures initiated by the government, he commended Mr. Bommai and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

The public appreciation by the central leadership has raised political curiosity as the erstwhile dispensation led by B.S. Yediyurappa had not received such accolades. “The public expression of appreciation by the central leadership is also a political message that the Bommai dispensation is in tune with the expectation of the Centre, unlike the previous dispensation which did not appear to be in sync with the thinking of the high command in several ways,” observed a senior BJP leader.