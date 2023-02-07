ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to visit Shivamogga on February 8, meet VISP delegation

February 07, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Hassan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Shivamogga on February 8 to inaugurate development works

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) employees protesting against the move to close the Bhadravati. unit

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Shivamogga on February 8 to inaugurate development works and also meet a delegation of elected representatives in connection with the closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) at Bhadravati.

Mr. Bommai will reach the city by 1.45 p.m. by helicopter. He will take part in a programme at NES ground to inaugurate development works related to Shivamogga Assembly constituency. They include 288 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and distribution of allotment certificates. He will also inaugurate a concrete road and parks.

Later, he will meet a delegation in connection with the closure of VISP at the Circuit House before leaving for Bengaluru in the evening. Employees of VISP have been staging a protest over the decision of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to close the plant. The employees have been demanding that the plant not be closed, and instead want funds to be invested for its revival.

