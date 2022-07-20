Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai takes swipe at Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s ‘CM ambition’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in Sri Chamundeshwari Chinnada Pallakki Utsav atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on July 20, 2022. He was accompanied by MLAs G T Deve Gowda and S A Ramdas, and Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar. | Photo Credit: M.A.SRIRAM

July 20, 2022 13:29 IST

Cites his (D K Shivakumar’s) rift with former CM Siddaramaiah and how he is not being allowed to function as the KPCC president

Taking a swipe at Congress leader D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Mr. Shivakumar is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister at a time when he is not being allowed to function as the KPCC president by his own colleagues.

On July 20, the Chief Minister told reporters at Mysuru airport that he is watching developments in the Congress party and noticed that Mr. Shivakumar is unable to discharge his responsibilities as head of the State Congress.

Responding to Mr. Shivakumar’s remarks that he is a ‘remote-controlled CM’, Mr. Bommai said the rift between Mr. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is evident. “When this is the case, he (Mr. Shivakumar) shouldn’t comment about others but see what’s happening in his own party,” the CM said.

Karnataka gets portion of GST dues

Mr. Bommai said the Centre has given a portion of Karnataka’s share of GST of ₹8,800 crore, and has told the State that it would be releasing the remaining share of GST collection soon.

“We had sought extension of GST compensation for two more years, but the Centre said it is not legally possible since the compensation was fixed for a duration of five years (which is ending in 2022),” he said.

Elections to zilla and taluk panchayats

On elections to zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats, Mr. Bommai said Karnataka is awaiting the report from the Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission (set up for redrawing the boundaries of ZP and TPs). Based on directions from the court, the government will act, he said.

“Same is the case with regard to elections to mayoral posts, including in Mysuru, as the reservations to the posts are awaited,” he added.

CM offers prayers at Chamundi Hills

Mr. Bommai arrived in Mysuru on a chopper from Bengaluru to offer ‘bagina’ (prayers and gifts) at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna and at Kabini dam in H D Kote taluk.

The CM, accompanied by his wife, visited the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, and offered a puja on the occasion of the deity’s ‘vardhantotsava’. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar and others were present.

Mr. Bommai later proceeded to Kabini dam where he would be offering the traditional ‘bagina’ to the Kapila river, which is filled to the brim following bountiful rains this monsoon.