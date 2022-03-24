Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai emphasises need to overhaul KPSC

"Over the years, KPSC has weakened. Time bound appointments have not been possible. KPSC requires overhaul," the Chief Minister informed Legislative Council

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with former Chief Minsiter B. S. Yediyurappa and Congress leader S. Siddaramaiah during a lunch hosted for all the MLAs and MLCs, during Budget Session of State Assembly, in Bengaluru, on March 24. | Photo Credit: PTI

Stating that there is a need to overhaul Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 24 said that he had already spoken to the KPSC chairman and DPAR officials in this regard.

"Over the years, KPSC has weakened. Time bound appointments have not been possible. Litigations crop up after the final examination or interview. KPSC requires overhaul," the Chief Minister informed Legislative Council in response to a question from Congress member S. Ravi. " Discussions have happened and we will strengthen it."

To another question posed by Congress member Nazeer Ahmed regarding providing answer script to candidates along with marks awarded, he said that the matter was currently in the High Court. When his attention was drawn to multiple court directions that have asked public service commissions to give answer script, Mr. Bommai said that a Supreme Court ruling in case related to UPSC stated that answer scripts need not be given. He said that he will study the matter before taking a decision.

Mr. Nazeer was referring to KPSC decision not to give answer scripts to the 2015 batch candidates along with the marks accorded. He pointed out that the Commission had given answer scripts to candidates in earlier batches. While Information Commission has asked the Commission to hand over answer scripts, the Commission has gone on an appeal in high court, he said, adding that candidates have expressed suspicion over the selection process.