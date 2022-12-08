Bommai says Gujarat result will inspire BJP in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah asks about Himachal Pradesh, Delhi

December 08, 2022 02:14 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Terming the result of the Gujarat Assembly elections as a historic victory for the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the result is a morale booster that will inspire BJP workers to work harder in Karnataka.

“The results will have positive impact for BJP in Karnataka. If we work well and together, our performance will be better,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru on December 8.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP increased its tally over the previous election due to good governance. “It shows people will support if you run the government well. Gujarat has shown pro-incumbency. Till now, the country had seen an anti-incumbency trend. Pro-incumbency is a result of good performance of the government.”

Mr. Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the record seventh successive victory for the BJP in Gujarat. “People have backed his positive leadership. People have liked the efficiency and integrity in administration under Mr. Modi. Across two generations, people have backed Mr. Modi.”

On the results of elections to local bodies in Delhi, the Chief Minister said that it is not right to compare local body polls with Assembly polls. “It is an achievement to rule a local body for 15 years. Local body elections are fought on local issues and with a small electorate. The poll arena is multi-cornered, and all these will have impact on the results.”

‘If Modi is a winner, why did BJP lose in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi?’

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of the results in Gujarat having any impact on the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

He told reporters in Mysuru that the victory of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh was proof enough of the elections in Gujarat having no impact on the outcome of polls in other States.

“The problems and issues will be different in each State. In Karnataka, the BJP government is most corrupt, and the Congress party is organisationally very strong.”

He rejected suggestions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity helping the BJP’s prospects in Karnataka. “If that was the case, why did the BJP lose in the local bodies’ elections in Delhi?”

In Gujarat, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out, “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken more than 10% of Congress party’s votes. So, we have won fewer seats. But, there is no surprise element in the victory of BJP. We accept the people’s mandate.”

‘What AAP did in Gujarat, Janata Dal (Secular) will do in Karnataka’

Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed to have information about BJP funding AAP to split the Congress party’s votes. But, he ruled out such a possibility in Karnataka ‘as the AAP does not have a significant presence in the State’. Instead, he said, the BJP’s electoral strategies in Karnataka will involve the JD(S).