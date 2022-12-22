Karnataka CM asks people to take Covid-19 booster dose citing spurt in cases in China, U.S., Japan

December 22, 2022 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah asks Karnataka Government to make booster dose mandatory for all

Nagesh Prabhu

Only 20% of the people in Karnataka have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine despite several attempts by the government to increase the coverage in taluks and districts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly during the winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 22, 2022.

Concerned at reports of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in China, U.S. and Japan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to people in Karnataka to take the precautionary booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine and cooperate with the government by following COVID-appropriate behaviour

Only 20% of the people in Karnataka have received the booster dose so far despite several attempts by the government to increase the coverage in taluks and districts, Mr. Bommai told the Legislative Assembly on December 22.

In reply to a question by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah during zero hour, Mr. Bommai said the government has revoked the severe restrictions imposed in previous years for containing the pandemic. Though sufficient quantity of the vaccine is available, people have not shown interest in getting a booster dose, he said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said a special camp would be organised for legislators to provide a third dose for COVID-19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated., he said.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah suggested that the government make a booster dose mandatory for all to ensure universal coverage and prevent spread of the virus.

Bandeppa Kashempur (JDS) told the government to come out with guidelines to make wearing of masks mandatory for all, including legislators, from December 23.

H.K. Patil said many legislators were infected by the virus during the Assembly sessions in 2021. He advised the government to consult experts on the risk of getting COVID-19 infection through air-conditioning in the Assembly hall.

