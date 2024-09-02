GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka CM announces KPSC Prelims exam will be conducted again in two months due to error in translation from English to Kannada in question paper

Chief Minister has also ordered officials at KPSC responsible for the debacle to be relieved of their responsibilities

Published - September 02, 2024 03:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of candidates appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) preliminary exams in Bengaluru.

A file photo of candidates appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) preliminary exams in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The preliminary exams for filling posts of 350 Gazetted Probationary officers, held on August 27 by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), will be conducted again in the next two months. There had been an outrage over the poor translation of questions from English to Kannada, leading to confusion among Kannada-medium students, in the examination. 

“In the light of reports of inappropriate Kannada translation of questions in the KPSC Gazetted Probationers’ examination, I have directed KPSC to re-conduct the examination within 2 months to ensure fairness to all candidates,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on social media platform X. 

He further stated: “Those responsible for these lapses have been relieved of their duties. The upcoming examination will be conducted with the utmost responsibility and accountability following all due diligence. We remain committed to upholding the integrity of our recruitment processes”.

There had been an outrage against the KPSC for poor and erroneous translation of questions from English to Kannada, and various errors in the question paper of the recently held preliminary examination. Many writers and candidates alleged that the Commission had used Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools or Google Translate to translate from English to Kannada.

Candidates had alleged that many questions were beyond comprehension.

Of the 1.3 lakh students, who took the examination, over one lakh students came from Kannada-medium education and from rural backgrounds. Hence, the erroneous translations created a stir. 

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) took note of the erroneous translation and served a notice to KPSC. Responding to the notice, KPSC denied using any technology for the translation and informed that the translation was done by translators assigned by the Translation Department at the Commission.

KDA Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, Kannada Sahitya Akademi Chairman L. N. Mukundaraj were among those who had come down heavily on the errors in the translation in the question paper.

The issue was trending on social media with users creating hashtags like #KPSC_Mosa #KASReExam. Karnataka

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge had recently posted on social media that he had informed the Chief Minister of the concerns of students, and a decision would be announced soon. 

It can be recalled that the preliminary exam held on August 27 was controversial even before it was held. Even as a group of students called for a postponement, the State Government had gone ahead and held the exam as per schedule.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.