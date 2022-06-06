Karnataka CM announces compensation, probe into contamination of water in Raichur

The Hindu Bureau June 06, 2022 12:20 IST

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to test samples of water in all wards of Raichur to ensure that water is fit for consumption

Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka Government announced compensation of ₹5 lakh each to families of three persons who died after consuming contaminated water in Raichur. On June 6, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons that ₹5 lakh each would be released from the Chief Minster’s Relief Fund to families of the three persons who died after consuming contaminated water in Raichur. Mr Bommai said Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s chief engineer has been instructed to conduct a detailed a probe into contamination of water and submit a report. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to test samples of water in all wards of Raichur to ensure that water is fit for consumption. A probe by the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Raichur city would identify any laxity on the part of officials. Stern action would be taken against any official if dereliction of duty is found, the Chief Minister warned. It is reported that several people, including children, have been hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in the city.



