Karnataka CM and HDK spar over use of whitener

Published - August 27, 2024 06:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday sparred over the whitener used in one of the letters given by the former’s wife to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) seeking alternative sites for the land lost to MUDA for layout development.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, while releasing the documents a few days ago, had questioned the reason for the use of whitener and what had been masked. The document had raised heat in the ongoing tussle between the Congress and the BJP and the JD(S) over the MUDA issue.

On Monday, releasing a video of the letter that has been photographed with backlight on social media platform X, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP/JD(S) have portrayed the use of whitener as a big crime. “Stop viewing through the prism of revenge. My wife used the whitener to mask some words ‘Devanur 3rd stage or later’ and instead sought sites in an equivalent layout. There is only a request for land and not an order in this.” “The BJP and the JD(S) are trying to portray me as an accused using canards,” he said.

However, responding on X, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked: “How did you get the original document that is with MUDA? Why was it not submitted in the court? You are misleading the court and committing mistake to mask your fault.”

Karnataka

