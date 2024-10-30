Karnataka climbs to second place in FDI inflow, surpassing Gujarat

Karnataka has achieved fiscal performance in the first seven months of 2024-25, generating ₹1,03,689 crore in revenue, achieving 53% of its annual target of ₹1,96,525 crore across five major revenue departments - commercial taxes (GST), excise, mining, stamps and registration, and transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka has climbed from third place in 2023-24, surpassing Gujarat, to second place in FDI inflows during the first quarter of 2024-25. The State attracted a total of $2.2 billion in investments in the first quarter, reflecting growing investor confidence in its progressive economic policies.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who reviewed the revenue over the last two days, said the State has achieved a year-on-year growth rate of 11.2%, which reflected “the State’s robust economic fundamentals driven by strong economic growth, increased consumer demand, better governance, and a business-friendly environment”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhanced efficiency in administration has enabled the State to enhance Budget utilisation, with 46% of the Budget estimates (BE) already spent by October 2024, compared to 42% in the previous fiscal period. Capital expenditure has risen to 29% of BE, up from 24.7% last year, demonstrating the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

The government already allocated ₹24,235 crore out of a budgeted ₹52,009 crore for five guarantees.

“Karnataka aimed to sustain economic growth rate (GSDP) at 14% by maintaining capital expenditure above 2% of GSDP in the current fiscal year. The government is using two levers to increase government capital investments in the State. The government is in advanced talks with various external funding agencies such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in order to execute focussed infrastructure projects,” the government said in a communique. Bengaluru’s infrastructure landscape is set for a transformation with projects worth ₹1,31,500 crore.

The government is pursuing ₹16,750 crore in projects with international financial institutions, including, disaster resilience initiatives in Bengaluru (₹3,500 crore); blue economy transformation in coastal Karnataka (₹600 crore); urban water supply modernization (₹1,200 crore); climate-smart rural roads (PRAGATI PATHA) (₹3,600 crore); State highway improvements (₹3,650 crore); irrigation (₹500 crore); public school infrastructure development (₹2,800 crore); and electric buses for public transportation (₹ 1,400 crore) said a press release.

These investments are designed to improve the quality of life and attract further private sector participation, foster innovation, and position Bengaluru as a global hub for business and technology, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.