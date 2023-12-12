HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka clears Foxconn’s total investment of ₹21,911 crore

December 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
M.B. Patil

M.B. Patil | Photo Credit:

Taiwan-based electronic manufacturer Foxconn’s total investment proposal of ₹21,911 crore in Karnataka was approved by the State High-Level Clearance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Tuesday. In all, the committee cleared investment proposals worth ₹34,000 crore that are expected to generate employment for 14,702 people.

“The proposals cleared include new and additional investment besides investments on expansion,” Industries Minister M.B. Patil told presspersons after the meeting. He said that while Foxconn initially had a proposal of ₹8,000 crore, the additional investment of ₹13,911 crore takes the total investment of the company to ₹21,911 crore.

Among other big investment proposals cleared by the SHLCC are ₹4,960 crore of JSW Renewable Energy, ₹3,804 crore of JSW Steel, ₹3,270 crore of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd., and ₹3,237 crore of Toyota Kirloskar. The Industries Minister also said that the decision on three proposals in the sugar sector was deferred. “They have been asked to approach the Sugar Department,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / investments

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.