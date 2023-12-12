Karnataka clears Foxconn’s total investment of ₹21,911 crore

December 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Taiwan-based electronic manufacturer Foxconn’s total investment proposal of ₹21,911 crore in Karnataka was approved by the State High-Level Clearance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Tuesday. In all, the committee cleared investment proposals worth ₹34,000 crore that are expected to generate employment for 14,702 people.

“The proposals cleared include new and additional investment besides investments on expansion,” Industries Minister M.B. Patil told presspersons after the meeting. He said that while Foxconn initially had a proposal of ₹8,000 crore, the additional investment of ₹13,911 crore takes the total investment of the company to ₹21,911 crore.

Among other big investment proposals cleared by the SHLCC are ₹4,960 crore of JSW Renewable Energy, ₹3,804 crore of JSW Steel, ₹3,270 crore of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd., and ₹3,237 crore of Toyota Kirloskar. The Industries Minister also said that the decision on three proposals in the sugar sector was deferred. “They have been asked to approach the Sugar Department,” he said.