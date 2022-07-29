Karnataka

Karnataka clears 61 industrial projects worth ₹3,829.46 crore

Nagesha 6022 Bengaluru July 29, 2022 22:04 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:04 IST

The State Industries Department on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth ₹3,829.46 crore that would generate job opportunities for over 19,510 people.

In a meeting held at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra office, approval was given to investment proposals of companies including Toyota Kirloskar and Micron Technology. Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R. Nirani cleared the projects.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A committee has approved 13 important large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹2,979.35 are expected to create employment opportunities for 16,158 people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It approved 42 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹774.51 crore would generate jobs for 3,352 people.

Six projects of additional investment have been approved. This will result in an investment of ₹75.6 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
employment
Read more...