Karnataka clears 61 industrial projects worth ₹3,829.46 crore

The State Industries Department on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth ₹3,829.46 crore that would generate job opportunities for over 19,510 people.

In a meeting held at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra office, approval was given to investment proposals of companies including Toyota Kirloskar and Micron Technology. Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R. Nirani cleared the projects.

A committee has approved 13 important large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹2,979.35 are expected to create employment opportunities for 16,158 people.

It approved 42 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore. These projects worth ₹774.51 crore would generate jobs for 3,352 people.

Six projects of additional investment have been approved. This will result in an investment of ₹75.6 crore.