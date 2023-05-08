May 08, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the class 10 results on May 8. The pass percentage is 83.89. This year, the pass percentage has come down by 1.24%. In 2022, pass percentage was 85.13%.

Among 8,35,102 students who appeared for the examination, a total of 7,00,619 students passed.

This year too, girls outshone boys with 87.87 pass percentage as against 80.08 for boys.

4 students got full marks (625/625). They are

Bhoomika R. Pai, New Macaulay English High School, Hosur Road, Bengaluru

Yashas Gowda N., Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji High School, Agalagurki, Chikkaballapur district

Anupama Shrishail Hireholi, Sri Kumareshwar E M High School, Saundatti, Belagavi district

Bhimanagoud Hanamantagoud Biradarpatil, Oxford English Medium High School, Nagarabetta, Muddebihala, Vijayapura district

This year, a total of 59,246 students got grace marks up to 10%.

This year, Chitradurga is the topper in the district-wise results, with pass percentage of 96.80.

Mandya is in second position with 96.74%.

Yadgir is in last position with 75.49%.