Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the class 10 results on May 8. The pass percentage is 83.89. This year, the pass percentage has come down by 1.24%. In 2022, pass percentage was 85.13%.
Among 8,35,102 students who appeared for the examination, a total of 7,00,619 students passed.
This year too, girls outshone boys with 87.87 pass percentage as against 80.08 for boys.
4 students got full marks (625/625). They are
- Bhoomika R. Pai, New Macaulay English High School, Hosur Road, Bengaluru
- Yashas Gowda N., Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji High School, Agalagurki, Chikkaballapur district
- Anupama Shrishail Hireholi, Sri Kumareshwar E M High School, Saundatti, Belagavi district
- Bhimanagoud Hanamantagoud Biradarpatil, Oxford English Medium High School, Nagarabetta, Muddebihala, Vijayapura district
This year, a total of 59,246 students got grace marks up to 10%.
This year, Chitradurga is the topper in the district-wise results, with pass percentage of 96.80.
Mandya is in second position with 96.74%.
Yadgir is in last position with 75.49%.
