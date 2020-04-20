Karnataka Civil Services rules to be changed

The State Cabinet has decided to bring changes in the Karnataka Civil Services rules for not considering employees of boards/corporations and public enterprises as government employees.

Employees of hundreds of boards/corporations and government enterprises go to different government departments on deputation and later seek regularisation of their postings in departments.

Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said several petitions are pending in court seeking regularisation of postings of employees in various departments. But till the necessary changes are made in the law, an ordinance would be promulgated so that employees of the boards/corporations and public enterprises would not be treated as government staff, he said.

The Cabinet decided to go with the court ruling that the land occupied by Mysore Minerals Ltd. belonged to the Revenue Department and not Forest department.

The Cabinet has decided to withdraw 152 cases registered against people protesting against the Tipu Jayanti celebrations and protests related to irrigation projects.

A medical college was sanctioned to Chikkamagaluru and it would be developed at a cost of ₹438.75 crore. Both the Union and State governments would contribute to the development of the college.

It was decided to extend the 7th Pay Commission payscale to 2,800 teaching and non-teaching staff of the Medical Education Department and this would burden the State exchequer ₹137 crore a year, the Minister said.