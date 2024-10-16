Karnataka: Civic groups write to CM and Chief Secretary recommending blanket ban on crackers 

Drawing the attention of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Pollution Control Board, and other allied departments to the online sale of non-green crackers in Karnataka, like-minded civic groups have recommended a blanket ban on all crackers this festival season as the only choice for proper implementation of the 2016 Supreme Court orders on green crackers.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other authorities concerned, members from Public Health Action Team (PACT), The Compassionate City, C.J. Memorial Trust, Namma Bengaluru Foundation, All Creatures Great and Small, NAZ Foundation, and CARE said it is appalling to see the sheer number of online stores selling non-green crackers.

Listing a few online stores selling crackers, the groups asserted that there was an urgent need to address the use of firecrackers.

Priya Chetty Rajagopal from The Compassionate City said they have communicated to top State officials suggesting a blanket ban on crackers in Karnataka as the only solution for proper implementation of rules. “The burning of non-green/non-eco friendly firecrackers releases significant pollutants into the atmosphere, including particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead, and various heavy metals. Studies have shown that these pollutants can lead to severe respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and exacerbate existing health conditions, particularly among vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and people suffering from chronic pulmonary diseases,” she said.

Harini Raghavan from PACT, who recalled the unfortunate deaths of 17 people in a fire at a cracker shop in Attibele last October, said, a blanket ban should be imposed till the time all stakeholders come together for proper implementation of rules on green crackers.

“The noise generated by firecrackers poses a serious threat to young infants, elderly, and people suffering from tinnitus. Many pets and wildlife experience extreme distress from the loud sound, which can lead to anxiety, disorientation, and even physical harm,” she said.

Recommendations

Recommending educational campaigns highlighting the harmful effects of firecrackers on both air quality, human and animal safety and animal welfare, the civic groups stated that the use of eco-friendly and green firecrackers with low noise should be promoted as alternatives for celebrations.

“There should be strict checks on manufacture, sale and purchase of non-green crackers. Besides, inter-State transport of crackers must be tracked with immediate effect involving the police, BBMP, and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Also timings of bursting green crackers - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - must be followed not only during Deepavali but other festivals such as Karnataka Rajyotsava, Karthika Deepa, Christmas, and New Year,” the representation added.