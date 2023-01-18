Karnataka CID team questions ‘Santro Ravi’ in Mysuru

January 18, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who took custody of alleged human trafficker K.S. Manjunath, better known as ‘Santro Ravi’, on January 17, began questioning him in Mysuru on January 18.

A team of CID officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Narasimha Murthy, who were handed the case file by Mysuru City Police on January 17, took custody of the suspect after filing a petition in a city court.

The court has given custody of ‘Santro Ravi’ to CID till January 30. CID officials are questioning the 52-year-old suspect, who was arrested by the Mysuru police in Ahmedabad in Gujarat along with two associates – Ramji and Sruteesh Kumar – on January 13.

Sources in Mysuru Central jail said the CID had taken custody of only ‘Santro’ Ravi while the two others remain in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, prison officials confirmed that the Karnataka government shifted Superintendent of Mysuru Central jail Mahesh Kumar S. Jigani on January 15, a day after ‘Santro Ravi’ was remanded in judicial custody by a city court on January 14.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar was asked to report to Bengaluru office in the light of alleged claims by ‘Santro Ravi’ that, earlier, he had got Mr. Mahesh Kumar transferred from Shivamogga jail to Bengaluru Central jail.

Subsequently, Mahesh Kumar Jigani had been transferred to Mysuru Central jail as superintendent.

‘Santro Ravi’ and the two associates were brought to Mysuru Central jail on January 14, but Mahesh Kumar Jigani was told to report to the Prisons Department head office in Bengaluru on January 15, sources added.

Cases against ‘Santro Ravi’

‘Santro Ravi’ was arrested after a woman alleged that she was drugged, raped and forced into a marriage in 2019, before suffering sexual harassment and demands for dowry from him. He was on the run after the Mysuru police registered a case against him on January 2.

The Karnataka Government had ordered a CID probe against ‘Santro Ravi’ in the light of charges that he was influencing transfer of police officials and was working in collusion with politicians of the ruling party.

Even as the case was being transferred to the CID, a fresh FIR on the charges of cheating and forgery has been lodged against ‘Santro Ravi’ based on a complaint by the same woman. In August 2022, the complainant alleged that ‘Santro Ravi’ and his accomplice stole signed cheque leaves from her scooter when the vehicle was parked near Devaraja police station. She accused ‘Santro Ravi’ of misusing her signed cheque leaves.

A non-cognizable report filed by the Devaraja police in August 2022 has now been converted into an FIR. However, sources in the Mysuru police added that the cheating and forgery case booked by Devaraja police has not been transferred to the CID.