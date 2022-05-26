Karnataka Chief Secretary warns employees against going on strike in Secretariat

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar has warned the Karnataka State Secretariat Employees’ Association against going on strike on Friday, May 27, and said criminal cases would be filed against those who prevent employees/officers from attending the office in the State Secretariat.

According to association president P. Guruswamy, staff working at the offices in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, and M.S. Building would take part in the protest.

The protest is against the recent report on administrative reforms submitted by retired Chief Secretary T.M. Vijayabhaskar and another report on the pay commission by retired IAS officer M.R. Srinivas Murthy. The reports mainly recommend job cuts, especially of junior assistant posts, in various departments.

The association also opposed posting of officials from different departments to the Secretariat on deputation.

The Chief Secretary in a circular has asked all employees to attend office on Friday and termed the strike called by the association as “illegal”.

Mr. Guruswamy said the strike was not against the government but to draw the attention of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to their problems.