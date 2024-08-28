Karnataka Chief Minister to take a call on internal reservation after consulting legal experts and Dalit leaders

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured a delegation of Dalit leaders and legislators of taking appropriate decision on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes after discussing the Supreme Court’s verdict in this regard with legal experts and community leaders.

“I am for internal reservation and I have already welcomed the apex court’s verdict,” the Chief Minister told the delegation that comprised Ministers K.H. Muniyappa and R.B. Thimmapur and former Minister H. Anjaneya, among others.

Later taking to social media, Mr. Siddaramaiah said internal reservation was a must to ensure equitable distribution of the benefit of reservation. “Me, my party, and my government have a clear and strong stand in support of social justice,” he said and welcomed Dalits groups being unanimous on the need for internal reservation.

Accusing the BJP of trying to “instigate Dalits against the Congress” on the issue of internal reservation, he said: “The Dalit leaders have the capacity to understand the sinister efforts of the BJP which is opposed to social justice.”

The delegation that comprised prominent Dalit leaders demanded that immediate measures should be taken to implement internal reservation in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding such a measure.

The delegation demanded that the government should put on hold all the recruitment processes for its departments, including those by the KPSC till the classification was finalised. The notification regarding the ongoing KAS preliminary exams too should be amended to make way re-allocation of posts as per the international reservation classification, they said.

They further sought that even the distribution of sites through KIADB or other government bodies and financial allocation under SCSP and TSP should be put on hold so that new norms could be incorporated in them.