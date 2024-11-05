Karnataka Chief Minister to appear before Lokayukta police on November 6

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to arrive in Mysuru on Wednesday, November 6, and appear before the Lokayukta police in connection with the ongoing probe against the alleged irregularities in the allocation of 14 compensatory sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife Parvathi.

According to the tour programme of Mr. Siddaramaiah released by his office on Tuesday, November 5, the Chief Minister will arrive by road in Mysuru at 9.30 a.m.

He is expected to appear for questioning at the office of the Superintendent of Lokayukta Police at Dewan’s Road in Mysuru following summons issued to him by the Superintendent of Lokayukta police T.J. Udesh.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to leave Mysuru at noon for Channapatna, where he will be participating in the campaign for by-elections.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar was supervising security arrangements around the venue by convening a meeting of senior police officials at the nearby Devaraja police station. A large number of barricades had been requisitioned to ensure security arrangements around the office of the Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Siddaramaiah has been named as accused no. 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police based on a complaint by activist Snehamayi Krishna alleging irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi under the contentious 50:50 ratio scheme.

The Lokayukta police had already questioned Ms. Parvathi, who is named as accused no. 2, and her brother Mallikarjunaswamy, who gifted her 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru that was used by MUDA to develop a layout, and Devaraju, who sold the land in Kesare to Mallikarjunaswamy.

It has been Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contention that the MUDA had allotted 14 sites measuring a total of 38,284 sq. ft. in lieu of the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land that the Authority had used for developing a layout.

However, the complainant has not alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to Ms. Parvathi but has also questioned the legality of her title over the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna, who has moved the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged MUDA scam expressing lack of faith in the probe by Lokayukta police that comes under the purview of the State Government, has welcomed the issue of notice to the Chief Minister.

He told a television channel that there was speculation in certain quarters that the Investigating Officer (IO) himself go to the Chief Minister and complete the formalities of questioning him. But, the Lokayukta police has issued a notice to the Chief Minister to appear before it like any other accused, he said while also welcoming Mr. Siddaramaiah’s decision to respect the law and appear before the Lokayukta police.

He said he only hoped that the Lokayukta police will question Mr. Siddaramaiah like it will quiz any other accused and secure all the information necessary for the probe.

