Karnataka Chief Minister tests positive for COVID-19 again

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

August 06, 2022 10:19 IST

His Delhi visit stands cancelled

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has again tested positive for COVID-19 after a gap of seven months. Following this, his scheduled Delhi visit has been cancelled.

Revealing his test results in a tweet on Saturday, the Chief Minister said: “I have tested positive or COVID with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days kindly isolate yourselves and get tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, the Chief Minister had tested positive in January this year.