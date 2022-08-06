Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister tests positive for COVID-19 again

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Karnataka Bureau Bengaluru: August 06, 2022 10:19 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 10:19 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has again tested positive for COVID-19 after a gap of seven months. Following this, his scheduled Delhi visit has been cancelled.

Revealing his test results in a tweet on Saturday, the Chief Minister said: “I have tested positive or COVID with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days kindly isolate yourselves and get tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled.”

Previously, the Chief Minister had tested positive in January this year.

