Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asks Cabinet colleagues to be wary of ‘lies’ spread by BJP

Published - October 21, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting Ministers in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday warned his Cabinet colleagues to be wary of lies spread by the BJP ahead of the bypolls and asked them to respond effectively.

There is every chance of Congress candidates winning the bypolls in all three Assembly constituencies, and that any lies by BJP leaders should be exposed before the people, the Chief Minister told those in the meeting, according to a note issues from the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Soon after the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leaders spread lies that the guarantees would be withdrawn. Now also, they will generate new lies that needs to be countered.”

He also warned that the misuse of Central investigating agencies would also increase during this election.

While the Chief Minister has indicated that the caste census would be taken up for discussion in the next Cabinet meeting, he is learnt to have warned his colleagues that the BJP could spread lies on that too.

“On caste census, internal reservation, and demand for 2A reservation by Panchamsalis, we have met the community leaders, and convinced them of our support. However, the BJP will indulge in negative publicity as it only knows how to spread lies.”

