ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister plans conclave in Bengaluru to discuss unfair devolution of Central taxes

Updated - September 11, 2024 11:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he had written to the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab regarding the unfair devolution of taxes by the Union government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his post on X, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “I have invited them to a conclave in Bengaluru to collectively deliberate on the issues of fiscal federalism at a juncture when the Finance Commission needs to make a directional shift and create incentives for growth & better tax mobilization”.

The Chief Minister said, “States with higher GSDP per capita, like Karnataka and others, are being penalised for their economic performance, receiving disproportionately lower tax allocations. This unjust approach undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism and threatens the financial autonomy of progressive States”.

With many non-BJP-ruled States levelling charges over anomalies in the devolution of Central funds, the Kerala government is hosting a fiscal conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on September 12 to discuss the approach towards the 16th Finance Commission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US