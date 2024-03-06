ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister launches Our School-Our Responsibility programme

March 06, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chief Minister interacted with children of Siddaramanahundi and Kuppegala government schools who called on him at his home office

The Hindu Bureau

A government primary school in Belagavi district of Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: P K Badiger

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated ‘Our School-Our Responsibility’, a programme for development and strengthening of government schools, at his home office Krishna in Bengaluru on March 5.

The Chief Minister interacted with children of Siddaramanahundi and Kuppegala government schools who called on him at his home office.

While interacting with the children, the Chief Minister advised them to not just memorise the preamble of the Constitution, but also understand its core, and act accordingly. Liberty, equality, fraternity are the core of the Constitution. He shared his aim of establishing an egalitarian society.

