Karnataka Chief Minister launches door-to-door health service ‘Griha Arogya’

Published - October 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday inaugurated “Griha Arogya: Healthcare at Your Doorstep” initiative, aimed at providing free health check-up and treatment to citizens. The programme, organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, seeks to reach underprivileged sections and ensure timely detection of diseases.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Siddaramaiah observed that several people avoid health screenings due to financial constraints, leading to undetected diseases. “Our aim is to ensure every household is covered through these door-to-door health check-up. Early detection of conditions like cancer improves treatment outcomes, while diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can be effectively managed with lifestyle changes.”

Sharing his personal experience, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “I have been managing diabetes for the past 30 years with regular exercise and a disciplined lifestyle. It is possible to control the condition with proper care.” He also addressed misconceptions about diet and diabetes. “There is a myth that consuming eggs, fish, or meat worsens diabetes. Balanced nutrition is key, and eliminating certain foods is not the solution,” he said, adding that stress and increased consumption of chemically-treated food have contributed to rising health issues.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy were present.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST

