Karnataka Chief Minister inaugurates All India Cooperative Week in Sedam

November 14, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

All Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) across the State will be digitized soon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 69th All India Cooperative Week at Sedam town in Kalaburagi district Monday. The decision of digitalization of PACS will increase their transparency, efficiency and the government has allocated ₹45 crore for the process [digitalisation], he added.

Underlining the need to strengthen the cooperative societies to ensure financial empowerment of farmers and artisans, Mr. Bommai said that the Kalaburagi-Bidar DCC bank has disburse a sum of ₹1012 crore of crop loans to 2 lakh farmers in Kalaburagi and Yadgir district. The Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC bank was on the verge of collapse, was later revived generating a handsome profit after Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur took charge as its president.

Mr. Bommai said that the Cooperation Department has set aside a target of releasing ₹24,000 crore in 2022-23 for nearly 33 lakh farmers and Self-help groups across the state, while the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government has extended crop loans to around 17 lakh farmers, he added.

Though the capital investment for farming has increased in the past few years, and the number of people depending on agriculture has gone up, but the income of the farmer remains stagnant, measures should be taken to increase the farmers’ income, Mr. Bommai added.

Mr. Bommai re-launching the Yashaswini health scheme for farmers, said that the State government has allocated a sum of ₹300 crore for the scheme. Under the scheme, the family members of the farmers can avail cashless treatment costing up to ₹2 lakh.

We also introduced a loan-cum-subsidy scheme of up to ₹50,000 for artisans including blacksmiths, weavers, and potters. Our [BJP] government has introduced the Raita Vidya Nidhi scholarship for extending financial assistance to the children of farmers who are pursuing higher education. Around 10 lakh students have been benefitted under the scheme, he added. The scholarship will also be extended to the children of daily wage laborers, rural artisans, and auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

The government is committed to strengthening the agriculture economy and we are doing all it takes to empower the backbone of our economy [farmer], Mr. Bommai reiterated.

Mr. Bommai distributed the Yashaswini cards to the farmers.

Around 13 persons were conferred with ‘Sahakari Ratna’ award on the occasion.

Karnataka State Co-operative Federation Chairman G.T. Devegowda, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba, also spoke on the occasion.