Karnataka Chief Minister highlights government’s economic, welfare goals with NITI Aayog

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday emphasised the economic, social welfare, and sustainable development goals of the State in a meeting with NITI Aayog vice-chairperson Suman Bery.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka has been actively working towards a vision to foster inclusive growth, enhance governance, and address the unique challenges that the region faces.

“Although our work aligns with the objectives outlined by NITI Aayog and the Centre, we believe we are going several steps ahead in promoting the inclusion of the bottom 60% of the population in terms of income in our development agenda,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah further highlighted the work his government has done in various sectors. In the technology sector, he said the government is working towards sustainable development by focusing on the State’s unique resources. “From bolstering infrastructure to promoting entrepreneurship, we are working towards creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation and attracts investment,” he said.

He focused on the DBTs (direct benefit transfers) implemented by the Congress government in the state. ”In line with our vision for equitable growth, we have launched a very ambitious inclusion agenda by providing direct income support to over 12 million families through DBT,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah noted that the State spends ₹52,000 crore on the five guarantee schemes.