Karnataka Chief Minister erred in MUDA episode by not surrendering sites earlier: Somanna

Published - November 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
V. Somanna

V. Somanna | Photo Credit: File photo

Union Minister V. Somanna told Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday that he had committed a mistake in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites scam by not going by his suggestion to return the sites earlier.

Mr. Somanna maintained that it would not have created a controversy if the Chief Minister’s wife Parvathi had surrendered 14 sites allotted to her. The alleged scam broke out during the monsoon session of the State legislature in July 2024.

Both Mr. Sommana and Mr. Siddaramaiah came face-to-face at an award function in the city. Mr. Somanna told the Chief Minister that the controversy could have been avoided if he had listened to him. “Instead of surrendering, you spoke about the value of the sites in terms of crores of rupees,” Mr. Somanna told Mr. Siddaramaiah.

On September 30, 2024, Ms. Parvathi returned the 14 sites to MUDA. A few days earlier. Mr. Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Lokayukta police in connection with the alleged irregularities in allotment of compensatory sites to his wife by MUDA.

