Karnataka Chief Minister directs Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board to expedite projects related to health, education, and job creation

With the Kalyana Karnataka recording poor socio-economic indicators over the years, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) to give priority to the implementation of projects in the areas of education, health, and job creation to improve the region’s Human Development Index (HDI).

Mr. Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of KKRDB office-bearers and officials on Friday and said focus should be laid on infrastructure development activities such as construction of hostels, anganwadis, and residential schools for promoting HDI, he said. The ruling Congress has won all the five seats from the region in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Priority areas

The Chief Minister said: “It is our responsibility to give the necessary approvals from the Finance Department. The district in-charge Minister should review the progress once a month and send the report to the board.”

He directed the district in-charge secretaries to conduct progress review once a month by inspecting functioning of anganwadis, hostels, schools, and hospitals. There was a need for coordination between district in-charge Ministers and secretaries to expedite works, he said.

Prepare action plan

A sum of ₹5,000 crore has been set aside in the Budget for 2024-25 for development of the region. Mr. Siddaramaiah directed the board members and officials to prepare an action plan by July 15 to in order to spend the amount.

The delay on the part of the officials to float tenders was noted and the Chief Minister directed officers that tenders should be called immediately for the approved works. All works executed will be evaluated to ensure quality, he said.

A sum ₹3,000 crore had been released to KKRDB in 2023-24. However, ₹2,009.53 crore had been spent during the period. Ajay Singh, board chairman and Congress MLA, said ₹2,885.900 crore is currently available with the board. Since the formation of the board, 35,724 works had been approved and 26,418 completed.

In the year 2023-24, out of 6,468 works, 136 works had been completed and 3,226 works were in progress. He explained that 3,106 works are to be started. The Chief Minister directed that all pending works be started by the end of July.

On Mr. Singh’s remark that there was a demand for setting up primary health centres, the Chief Minister directed the board to submit a proposal in this regard.

Development of schools

Mr. Siddaramaiah also suggested that development of schools in KK region should be emphasised under the corporate social responsibility and the administrative departments should sanction the establishment of high school and colleges.

Ministers Sharanprakash Patil, Rahim Khan, Ishwar Khandre, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Sharanabasappa Dasanapura, N.S. Boseraju, Shivaraj Tangadagi, and senior government officials participated in the meeting.

