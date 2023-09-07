ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy CM walk to mark ‘Bharat Jodo’ anniversary

September 07, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister said that his government will announce a special package for comprehensive development of Ramanagara district

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar taking out a padayatra at Ramanagara to mark the occasion of one year of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thousands of Congress workers walked along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at Ramanagara on Thursday evening as part of the celebrations to mark the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, undertaken by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, the two leaders drove to Ramanagara where they were taken in an open vehicle cheered by party workers. Later, they walked for about 5 km from Ramanagara to Ijoor Cross where they addressed a public rally. Meanwhile, the anniversary will be marked in the district headquarters on Friday and will be led by district in charge Ministers. The yatra is being held on Friday as Ministers were in Bengaluru to attend the Cabinet meeting.

Sources said the party, which believes that the yatra helped rejuvenate it ahead of the Assembly elections in the State, intends to keep the momentum with the Lok Sabha elections months away.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been raising emotional issues and attempting to divide society for votes. He said that the poor, minorities, women, and depressed people were living in fear. The Chief Minister also said that his government will announce a special package for the comprehensive development of Ramanagara district by January.

Mr. Shivakumar said that while the BJP works on the emotions of the people, the Congress looks at their livelihood. Invoking the guarantees implemented by the Congress government and the benefits that it has brought to people, he also reminded people of the impending Lok Sabha elections. He extensively delved about the politics in Ramanagar and attacked the Janata Dal Secular on various issues, including the opposition to shift the medical College from Ramanagara to Kanakapura.

