Coronavirus| Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru

02 August 2020 23:52 IST

He tweeted: 'Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors'

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was being hospitalised as per the recommendation of doctors.

In a tweet late on Sunday, Mr. Yediyurappa said," I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

