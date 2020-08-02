Karnataka

Coronavirus| Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. File | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
Tanu Kulkarni Bengaluru 02 August 2020 23:52 IST
Updated: 03 August 2020 00:00 IST

He tweeted: 'Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors'

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was being hospitalised as per the recommendation of doctors.

In a tweet late on Sunday, Mr. Yediyurappa said," I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

